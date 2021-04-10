IPL 2021: Virat Kohli’s reaction to Glenn Maxwell’s gigantic six during MI vs RCB goes viral – WATCH

Glenn Maxwell, who had a horrible outing in IPL 2020, made a superb start to his Indian Premier League 2021 campaign as he smashed 39 runs off just 28 balls for his new franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians on Friday (April 9).

Maxwell’s innings was laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes and during his knock, the Australian smashed a monstrous 100-meter six off Krunal Pandya that sent the ball sailing over the stands and out of the ground after bouncing off the roof of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli, the non-striker at the time, was astonished at the strike and his reaction was priceless.

Check Maxwell's six and Kohli's reaction here:

Talking about the match, seamer Harshal Patel's five-wicket haul (5/27) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by two wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Patel ran through MI's middle and lower order to restrict them to 159/9 after they were cruising at 86/1 midway through their innings.

RCB were then powered by a 27-ball 48 from AB de Villiers and a 28-ball 39 from Glenn Maxwell even as they made heavy weather of the chase, winning it off the last ball of the match even though they had been set up well by a 52-run third-wicket stand between skipper Virat Kohli (33 off 29) and Maxwell.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 159/9 in 20 overs (C Lynn 49, S Yadav 31, I Kishan 28, H Patel 5/27) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 160/8 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 48, G Maxwell 39, V Kohli 33, J Bumrah 2/26, M Jansen 2/28).