IPL 2021: Will MS Dhoni announce retirement? CSK management says THIS about his future

The management is in confident that the CSK skipper will take part in one more season before calling quits on his illustrious career.

The Chennai Super Kings management gave a much clearer picture to the fans regarding MS Dhoni's future with the Yellow Army. The management is in confident that the CSK skipper will take part in one more season before he takes a decision about his future with the franchise.

The management also stated that Dhoni's farewell match will be in front of the CSK fans at Chepauk. "Think he would like to play his last game at Chepauk, which is very likely," a CSK insider was quoted as saying by The Indian Express in their report. 

READ | IPL 2021 playoffs: Who will face whom in Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator 

The development comes as Dhoni's retirement talks loom large, with the wicketkeeper-batter himself hinting it during the ongoing edition in UAE.

Ahead of CSK’s clash against Punjab Kings, when Dhoni was asked about his future in the sport, the ex-India captain said: "You will see me in yellow next season but whether I will be playing for CSK you never know. There are a lot of uncertainties coming up; two new teams are coming… We don’t know what the retention rules are and so on."

The report further mentioned that Dhoni has kept the CSK management in the loop about his future plans.

Dhoni hung his boots from international cricket on August 15 last year, however he continues to lead the CSK unit. After a dismal show in the previous edition, CSK have got in their old groove and will next play Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021. 

