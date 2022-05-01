Kuldeep Yadav's re-emergence in IPL 2022 is one of the remarkable stories from this season.

The left-arm leg spinner is second in the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets in 8 games so far. And in Match 45 of IPL 2022 between DC and LSG, he may go past Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 19 wickets.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting says that Kuldeep is thriving in the environment he is getting at this franchise.

"We are really pleased for him, he was one of our main targets in the auction. We are giving him a lot of love and attention. He's a terrific young guy and this talented left-arm leg-spinner really seems to be thriving in this (positive) environment," Ponting said on Star Sports.

At Rs 2 crore base price, Kuldeep was literally a steal for the DC management at a time when most of the franchises were sceptical as to how he would measure up post surgery, having not played a lot of cricket prior to that.

In case of Kuldeep, the DC management has tried to create a protective environment in which the Kanpur lad feels secured and that has led to him bowling beautifully.

"We are all pretty wrapped with him and make sure that we keep things in line with him and not let him get too far ahead of himself. And at the moment he's bowling beautifully."