Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been a brilliat leader for his side so far, winning four games ou of five T20s.

His captaincy career has started off in good way. Not to forget, Hardik started off his career under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and went on to become one of India's most successful all-rounders across formats. He was a massive player for Mumbai Indians as well.

At Gujarat Titans, he is well supported by the likes of former India coach Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra. Hardik has himself stated that he has learnt many things from Dhoni who has played a big role in his cricket career.

Ahead of the GT vs CSK clash, Hardik met Mahi and clicked a selfie with the former India captain, showing his respect for the legendary player.

Hardik posted the photos across social media and captioned it as 'My main man'.

Check out the pic here:

My main man __ pic.twitter.com/5vmf6Qt7R4 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 17, 2022

It will be a test of wits between two new captains in Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya when defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with debutants Gujarat Titans in an IPL game in Pune on Sunday. Known for their all-round skills, both Jadeja and Pandya have served Indian cricket well and the duo will be engaged in a battle of tactical supremacy on Sunday with both teams looking to continue their momentum after wins in their previous matches.

With PTI inputs