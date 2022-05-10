The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have been the team of the IPL 2022 so far alongside KL Rahuls's Lucknow Super Giants. These two teams will take on each other in Match no 57 to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 10 (Tuesday).

The secret of Gujarat's success this year has been their fearless attitude and the freedom to fail, feels former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar.

The legendary batter said that Titans are playing fearless cricket in IPL 2022.

"Gujarat are playing with such freedom and they are fearless (in approach). There`s no fear of the world in their game and that`s why they are winning."

"Of course, you wish to win even when you are playing in your backyard but a loss doesn`t mean that it`s an end to the world, that`s the approach with which they are stepping on the pitch. They are enjoying their game and playing positive cricket."

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has backed Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans to win the match against Lucknow and become the first team to qualify for playoffs.

"Gujarat Titans are going to win the match against Lucknow Super Giants and they will become the first team to qualify. The Hardik Pandya-led side is very strong. Rashid Khan is in great form and coach Ashish Nehra is giving them just the right amount of confidence. This team is difficult to beat," Harbhajan said.

However, Lucknow currently sit atop the points table despite GT and them sharing equal number of points (16). But LSG's NRR (0.703) is better than GT (0.120). The winner of today's clash will become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.