Sara Tendulkar

IPL 2022: Ahead of MI's game vs KKR today, Sara Tendulkar reacts to Arjun Tendulkar's fielding drill

A day before MI's game vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the team shared a video of Arjun going through a fielding drill where he takes some very good catches

Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians (MI) player Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of the team setup for the past two IPL seasons now but he has not got a game yet. 

Tendulkar Jr, irrespective of selection, continues to work hard on all aspects of the game. Fo the uninitiated, Arjun is a bowling all-rounder, who can hit some massive sixes. He bats and bowls left-handed and unlike his father, has chosen to concentrate more on his pace bowling than batting. 

A day before MI's game vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the team shared a video of Arjun going through a fielding drill where he takes some very good catches. 

His sister Sara, who is currently holidaying in Scotland, shared the video on her Instagram and put some heart emojis to show her love for brother.

Take a look at her Instagram story: 

Both of Sachin Tendulkar's kid are trying to make a mark in their areas of interest. While Arjun is keen to do well in cricket, and is working hard to make debut for India one day, Sara made her modelling debut recently with an ad. 

Both the kids are very close to Sachin and his fans still remember their photos when they came on their father's farewell game in Mumbai as well as the World Cup final. They have big boots to fill in terms of achieving the success their father got but it would be right to say that they are on the right track. 

MI play KKR on April 6 (Wednesday) at MCA stadium in Pune. The Rohit Sharma-led side are still looking for their first win of the season, with two back-to-back losses at the start of this season.

