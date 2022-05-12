Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway, who was in superb form in last few matches of IPL 2022, was dismissed on a golden duck by Mumbai Indians' Danil Sams in the first over of the match number 59 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Surprisingly, Conway was not able to take a DRS to save his wicket as the DRS was not available due to a power cut in the stadium.

Unlucky for Devon Conway, the ball was missing leg stump. He couldn't take the DRS due to powercut in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/kyaUJsZw9e — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2022

The incident took place on the second ball of the first over of the innings where Sams bowled a full-length ball which went on to hit Conway's pads. Mumbai Indians appealed for the wicket but the ball was looking like it was drifting down the leg stump. However, the umpire gave the decision in favour of MI. Conway wanted to use the DRS as he felt that the ball was missing the leg stump, but he was asked by the umpire to leave as there was no DRS in place.

A similar kind of event took place after the wicket of Robbin Uthappa, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a quick one of Uthappa's pads, trying to flick the ball Robbin was hit on the pads. Bumrah appealed for LBW and the umpire adjudged him out. Uthappa charged toward the umpire to see if he can use DRS but due to the power cut, the DRS was not available. The DRS was restored after the end of the second over but till then CSK had already lost three wickets.

Meanwhile, it is a do-or-die match for CSK while MI are already out of the playoffs race. CSK need to win all their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs and still wait for other teams' result to go in their favour.