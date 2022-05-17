Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings faced a 14-run defeat against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in the 62nd match of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Monday. With this loss, PBKS's playoff hopes are almost dead as they can now reach 14 points if they win the last league stage game. However, Delhi has a better NRR than them so they will eventually qualify for the playoffs even after losing the last game.

For Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal, it was a day to rue their batting failures as six batters fell even before the chase had reached the halfway mark.

"We didn't bat well. Between overs 5 and 10, we lost too many wickets and that's where we lost the game. I thought it was definitely chaseable for the batting we have and the wicket wasn't as bad as it seemed. We just lost too many wickets between the 5th and 10th over and lost the game there," was Agarwal's assessment.

With Punjab still stuck at 12 points, they need a win in their final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and hope for other results going their way to enter the knockouts.

"It's still a match to be played and a match to be won. Two points are crucial for us. We want to go out there and play the best cricket. I think we haven't yet played our best cricket and we look forward to doing that in the last game. We need to speak about the way we went about things with the bat, but that's about it. It's a game to forget," concluded Agarwal.