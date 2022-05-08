हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: CSK vs DC clash in DOUBT as Delhi Capitals' bowler tests Covid positive

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play against CSK in the day's second match, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the new Covid case in DC camp casts a shadow of doubt over the IPL 2022 match.

IPL 2022: CSK vs DC clash in DOUBT as Delhi Capitals&#039; bowler tests Covid positive
File image (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals players were once again forced into isolation in the ongoing IPL 2022 after a net bowler of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19.

''One net bowler tested positive today morning in the test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms,'' IPL sources said hours ahead of their Sunday's match against Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play against CSK in the day's second match, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the new Covid case in DC camp casts a shadow of doubt over the match.

Sources said a fresh round of testing took place on Sunday morning with all members of the contingent confined to their rooms.

It is the second time during the IPL 2022 that the Delhi team has been forced into isolation. Earlier in the season, six members of the franchise including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, keeper-batter Tim Seifert and three other non-playing members had tested positive for the virus. The Capitals' matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, originally scheduled to be played in Pune, were also moved to Mumbai.

As per the IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Delhi CapitalsChennai Super KingsCOVID 19
Next
Story

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK vs DC IPL Match No. 55 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST May 8

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Khabren Khatakhat: Big allegation on Punjab government by Bagga's father