IPL 2022

IPL 2022: David Warner says ‘chapter closed’ after not getting retained by SRH

SRH have retained skipper Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, whereas star players like David Warner, Rashid Khan and Johnny Bairstow have been released.

David Warner (Source: Twitter)

Australia batter David Warner thanked all his fans and supporters for sticking by his side after the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released him ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.

Taking to Instagram, Warner posted a picture of him along with Rashid and Williamson and captioned it, "Chapter closed!! Thanks to all of the fans @srhfansofficial @sunrisersfansofficial for your support over all the years, it was was much appreciated. #fans #loyal."

Meanwhile, spinner Rashid Khan also thanked the franchise and called them his 'pillars of strength'.

"It has been a wonderful journey with the @sunrisershyd. Thank you for your support, love, and for believing in me. To the #OrangeArmy you've been my pillar of strength and I shall forever be grateful for such wonderful fans," Rashid captioned the post.

All the existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.

MS Dhoni (CSK), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rohit Sharma (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), and Glenn Maxwell (RCB) are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022SRHDavid WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad
