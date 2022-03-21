IPL 2022: DC captain Rishabh Pant reveals chat with players after joining camp

Delhi Capitals have a new side at their helm led by young Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant.

Pant joined the the DC squad for training in Mumbai ahead of the tournament that kickstarts on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi will play their first match vs Mumbai Indians on March 27.

Speaking about the plans for the upcoming seasom, Pant said that he has had a chat with players on roles and responsibilities.

He said, "It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other`s company," said Pant in a statement.

"At the moment, we are trying to understand what do the new players need during nets sessions. We are discussing the roles the players can take up during matches and the kind of team environment we would like to set up. We have spoken to the new players about the team environment we`ve had in the last few years."

Speaking about working with Head Coach Ricky Ponting for yet another season, Pant said, "It`s always special meeting Ricky Ponting. Whenever I meet him, it feels like I am meeting a family member. And he always brings the energy out of every player on the field. Everyone looks up to him and waits for him to say something different."