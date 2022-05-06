हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: DC's David Warner posts emotional post for former SRH teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunriser Hyderabad by 21 runs on Thursday (May 5)

IPL 2022: DC&#039;s David Warner posts emotional post for former SRH teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals batter David Warner played a blistering knock of 92 against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (May 5), which was deemed as a 'sweet revenge' by many fans.

DC got the better off Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and Warner's 58-ball 92 surely had a major role to play in this victory. 

However, after the match Warner shared an emotional Instagram story with former teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Australian left-hander wrote a message, tagging Bhuvneshwar and writing 'Miss Ya brother' in the Story.

After his innings of 92, he also shared a inspiring moment with his former teammates Kumar and SRH captain Kane Williamson, where both were seen congratulating the Aussie for his brilliant knock against them.

After the game Warner said, "I didn't need extra motivation (playing against SRH), we've seen what's happened before in the past, it was good to get the win on the board." 

Checkout the post below...

Both Williamson and Bhuvneshwar were close to the left-hander, they also congratulated Warner after DC's innings was over and he was running back to the dressing room.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPLDavid WarnerDelhi CapitalsDCSunrisers HyderabadBhuvneshwar KumarKane WilliamsonSRH
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Buttler, Chahal dance to Dhanashree's song 'Balle Ni Balle' - Watch

Must Watch

PT20M40S

Tajinder Bagga Arrest: Delhi Police leaves from Kurukshetra with Tajinder Bagga