Delhi Capitals batter David Warner played a blistering knock of 92 against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (May 5), which was deemed as a 'sweet revenge' by many fans.

DC got the better off Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and Warner's 58-ball 92 surely had a major role to play in this victory.

However, after the match Warner shared an emotional Instagram story with former teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Australian left-hander wrote a message, tagging Bhuvneshwar and writing 'Miss Ya brother' in the Story.

After his innings of 92, he also shared a inspiring moment with his former teammates Kumar and SRH captain Kane Williamson, where both were seen congratulating the Aussie for his brilliant knock against them.

After the game Warner said, "I didn't need extra motivation (playing against SRH), we've seen what's happened before in the past, it was good to get the win on the board."

Pakka bhuvi ne warner k account se ye wala post kia taki uspe sak na jaye pic.twitter.com/ccTEv4odSA — Death Megatron and 69420 others (@death_megatron) May 6, 2022

Both Williamson and Bhuvneshwar were close to the left-hander, they also congratulated Warner after DC's innings was over and he was running back to the dressing room.