DC batting coach Shane Watson takes a DIG at MI's Ishan Kishan, says THIS

Mumbai Indians are having a very difficult time in IPL 2022.

They lost their sixth consecutive match in IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs. With that loss, they have now joined DC and RCB to make an unwanted record. All these teams have lost 6 games on the trot right at the start of IPL. DC had this run in IPL 2013, RCB in 2019 and MI have done it in 2022. If they lose 7th consecutive match, it will be the longest losing streak for any team at the start of the tournament.

One of the primary reasons behind MI's failure has been there poor bowling show. At the same time, their batters also have not showed any intent with the bat. Especially their Rs 15.5 crore buy Ishan Kishan.

Kishan is having a bad time in the tournament with just 191 runs in 6 games.

DC's assistant coach Shane Watson has taken a dig at him and the MI franchise for spending Rs 15.5 crore to get his services.

"It hasn’t surprised me that MI are at the bottom of the table because they had a shocking auction. Spending so much money on Ishan Kishan… He is a very talented and skilful player, but he’s not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on. And then, going for Jofra Archer, not knowing whether he is going to come back in. He hasn’t played cricket for quite a while. They have got quite a few holes in the team," said the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) assistant coach was quoted as saying on Hindustan Times.