IPL 2022: Devon Conway asked MS Dhoni ‘are you sure you don’t want to captain one more season’, CSK skipper said THIS

Young New Zealand batter Devon Conway revealed that he had hoped that he will playing under MS Dhoni when he joined the Chennai Super Kings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. However, just a couple of day before CSK’s IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dhoni decided to hand over the side’s captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK posted a video of Conway on their official Twitter handle where the New Zealand southpaw opened up about his chat with Dhoni.

“I was wanting to play under the great MS as captain. I had a nice little conversation with him. I said, ‘you’re sure you don’t want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?’ But he said, ‘no, but I am always going to be around anyways. It was really cool,” Conway said.

The CSK opener further added that he had lunch with Dhoni and CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja. “A couple of days ago I had lunch and sat in between MS and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). It was really cool just to get to know them better,” Conway added.

He said that both Dhoni and Jadeja are very humble and down-to-earth. Conway believes Dhoni is the best player in the IPL history.

The 30-year-old Kiwi batter made a debut in the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but he made just three runs off eight balls. Conway was purchased by CSK at his base price of Rs 1 crore. CSK faced a six-wicket defeat in that match. However, cricket lovers witnessed glimpses of vintage Dhoni in that match. The former CSK skipper hit half-century.

Dhoni made 50 runs off 38 balls to help CSK reach a respectable total of 131 runs but KKR stunned the defending champions in the opening match of IPL 2022.