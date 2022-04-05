IPL 2022: Dhanashree Verma's crazy celebration goes VIRAL after Yuzvendra Chahal removes Virat Kohli, David Willey in successive deliveries - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was at his best against his former team Royal Challengers Bangalore as he removed RCB skipper Faf du Plessis in his first over of the match and then went on to dismiss Virat Kohli and David Willey on successive deliveries in his second over.

Chahal, who played for RCB for over seven years before RR bought him in the IPL 2022 mega auction in February, turned the game around with crucial breakthroughs during the RR vs RCB clash and more than the leggie, it was his wife Dhanashree who was delighted with the dismissals.

Interestingly, Dhanashree was pumped up after Chahal removed Willey to pick his third wicket of the match and she was seen celebrating like crazy. Watch her viral video here:

Meanwhile, netizens also shared hilarious memes after Chahal dismissed Kohli by inflicting a run-out. Here are some of the reactions:

Chahal to Kohli pic.twitter.com/vRaahw1Dhb — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2022

Talking about the match, Jos Buttler produced another example of power-hitting as he struck a superb unbeaten half-century to lift Rajasthan Royals to a below-par 169/3 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 13 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Buttler, who scored a century against Mumbai Indians in their previous match, blasted four sixes in the last two overs of the innings as he remained unbeaten on 70 runs (42 balls, 6x6).

He stitched two vital partnerships -- an 83-run unfinished stand with Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out - 31 balls,4x4, 6x2) for the fourth wicket and a 70-run partnership 0ff 49 deliveries with Devdutt Padikkal (37 - 29 balls, 4x2, 6x2) -- which helped Rajasthan Royals set up RCB a target of 170 to chase.