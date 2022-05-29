IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: BCCI set Guinness World, displays largest jersey

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set a Guinness World record for the largest white jersey. Guinness Book of World Records representative handed the recorded document to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel. The white jersey had the logos of all 10 IPL teams with the number 15 embossed on it representing 15 years of IPL.

Ahead of the IPL 2022, during the closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the giant jersey was put on display. Ravi Shastri who was hosting the ceremony revealed that the jersey is 66 x 44 meters.

The IPL took to Twitter and shared a video of the jersey launch at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

In the closing ceremony, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as well as singers AR Rahman and Neeti Mohan performed to make the evening memorable.

"It is the 15th year of IPL and on this milestone occasion, the closing ceremony for this year's IPL has to be really mega. It is a grand closing ceremony with the best of the global superstars coming to perform for the audience. It is going to be really huge because we are not just having two star icons performances for the offline stadium that are sitting inside the stadium and for the online viewers, " said Chanda Singh who is managing the closing ceremony of IPL 2022.

"We are also going to make it a huge event, a huge closing ceremony by creating a world record which you are going to see very soon. It is going to be huge because you have AR Rahman performing for us, you have Ranveer Singh who is performing for us as well. AR Rahman is performing a tribute concert for Team India and 75 years of Indian cricket so its a salute of IPL to 75 years of cricket in India. Ranveer is celebrating each of the 10 teams which are playing which is huge from the last many years of IPL, " added Chanda.

This closing ceremony is going to be an enthralling one not only for almost 1 lakh clamouring fans in the stadium but also for the fans watching it on TV and on online platform.

"We also have something innovative and exciting for our online viewers. We are bringing alive 75 years of Indian cricket through augmented reality on broadcast for the first time and people will be witnessing some of the highlight moments of 75 years of Indian cricket and how every decade has been able to ensure that this sport is loved by so many people and so many fans in our country. So, that is the innovation we are bringing alive to our audience, " pointed Chanda Singh.

The closing ceremony will start at 6:25 PM IST. Big dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur are also expected to be present for the final at Ahmedabad.