IPL 2022: Franchises unhappy with Mumbai Indians getting to play at Wankhede

The IPL 2022 full schedule is yet to come out and reports suggest that all matches will be held in Maharashtra. The matches will be divided between stadiums in Mumbai and Pune. 

IPL 2022: Franchises unhappy with Mumbai Indians getting to play at Wankhede
(Source: Twitter)

Mumbai has three stadiums (Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil stadium) whereas Pune has one stadium called Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium. 

Mumbai has three stadiums (Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil stadium) whereas Pune has one stadium called Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium. 

All franchises look happy with the decision as air travel to various cities increases the chances of another Covid outbreak during IPL. All franchises are in favour of organising the tournament in India only and that is why they all are on board to hold it only in Maharashtra. There is not much distance between Pune and Mumbai so it becomes easy to travel as well. 

However, one bone of contention is Mumbai Indians getting to play majority of games at Wankhede. 

As per a Times of India report, not all franchises will be happy if MI most games at Wankhede as this gives them an undue advantage. 

"None of the other teams are getting home matches. It will be unfaif if MI play a lot of their matches at Wankhede, which has been their den for years. The franchises have raised this concern. The franchises don't have an issue with Mumbai Indians play bulk of their matches at DY Patil stadium and in Pune. Even the Brabourne stadium is fine. Hopefully, the BCCI will look into the matter," a franchise source told TOI.

Wankhede has been their home ground since the inception of IPL. 

