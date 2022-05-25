Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jammu-born Pacer Umran Malik had a terrific IPL 2022 even if his team could not make it to the playoffs. Malik, who is a pace sensation, clocked 157 kph on the gun speed during the season and finished with 22 wickets from 14 games he was part of.

As a result of hard work, he earned the maiden national call-up as impressed BCCI selectors included him in the squad for the upcoming home T20 series vs South Africa that kickstarts on June 9.

Not to forget, Malik alongwith so many others has also impressed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The former India captain had praised Malik for his sheer pace and skills, even before the pacer's selection in India squad.

He had said, "How many can bowl at 150 km? Not many. I won’t be surprised if he gets picked for the national team. We have to be careful in using him, though. Umran is the fastest. I also like Kuldip Sen. Also, T Natarajan has made comeback. We will have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Finally, it is up to the selectors."

After his selection now, Ganguly has spoken again and this time he has an advice for Malik. He said that Malik's future is in his hands and he is sure that if he remains fit and continues to bowl at his pace, he will be there for a long time.

"His future is in his hands. If he stays fit and bowls at this pace, I`m sure he will be around for a long time," the former Indian skipper said.

Praising other emerging players, Ganguly said "Many have played well in this IPL. Tilak (Varma) has done well for Mumbai Indians. Rahul (Tripathi) for Sunrisers, Tewatia for Gujarat Titans. We have seen many emerging fast bowlers like Umran Malik, Mohsin Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan... It`s a place where talent gets exposure."