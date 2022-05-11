हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan picks best batsman and best bowler of the season ahead of DC vs RR clash

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at the third spot in the points table with 14 points in 11 games in the most exciting IPL season and the men in pink are just one win away from getting qualified into the top-four stage.

IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan picks best batsman and best bowler of the season ahead of DC vs RR clash
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has backed Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals to win their next game against Delhi Capitals and book the playoff berth in the IPL 2022.

Pathan believes the Royals are a quality side with the tournament's highest run-getting and leading wicket-taker in their ranks. The former Indian pacer has backed Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal - who is the leading wicket-taker - and English opener Jos Buttler - the leading run-getter in the season - to do well against Delhi Capitals.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Pathan said: "RR should look to win the match against Delhi Capitals and secure their playoffs berth, they shouldn't leave it to the next game. They have the best bowler in the ongoing tournament in Yuzvendra Chahal. They have Jos Buttler - who is the best batsman of this season."

"The duo of Chahal and Buttler are holding the Purple and Orange Cap which speaks volumes about the kind of form these two players have been in. RR have 14 points already and have a good net run rate. They'll finish in the top four even if they end up losing their next two games. So they should look to put their best foot forward against Delhi Capitals and win it," he added.

IPL 2022 has been the year for the dark horses and the unpredictability has been through the roof. In another chapter of a prolonged rivalry, the Delhi Capitals will be taking on the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday in a clash that could have a significant impact on the points table and despite the early dominion of the Royals, a slip-up in this contest can open the doors to the play-offs for Delhi, that momentarily is slowly closing on itself. 

