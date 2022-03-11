IPL 2022: KKR's Alex Hales is withdrawing from IPL 2022 due to THIS reason

England batter Alex Hales who was bought by KKR at the IPL 2022 Auction has withdrawn from the league.

The reason he is citing is the bubble fatigue. He has been playing in many leagues with a secured environment and the batter says another exteneded period in a bio bubble will not be good for his mental health.

Explaining his side, he wrote on his social media: "I am sad to announce that I have made the extremely difficut decision to withdraw from forthcoming IPL. having spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubble's and having tested positive for COVID myself in Australia, I don't feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment.

It wouldn't be fair on the team or myself if I wasn't able to perform to the level expected of me as a result of ongoing bubble fatigue."

Hales also mentioned that he is feeling very gutted to miss out on the big opportunity to play in IPL.

"I am truly gutted to have to turn down one of the best opportunities of my career due to the toll that the last two years of bubble life has taken on my mental well-being. I'll know take some time to rest and recharge ahead of the summer.

"I want to thank KKR for believing in me during the auction and for their ongoing support in recent weeks. I wish Baz, Shreyas and the team the best of luck for the tournament and hope to see the Knight Riders fans at some point in the future," he added.

KKR has named Australian T20 captain Aaron Finch as his replacement for IPL 2022.