KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who are best of friends, will be up against each other with Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans play for a spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Both teams are tied on 16 points from 11 games and the winner of this clash will guarantee a place in the last-four of the league.

The top four teams currently are LSG (1), Gujarat Titans (2), Rajasthan Royals (3) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (4). RR and RCB are tied at 14 points and what differentiates Number 1 from 2 and Number 3 from 4 is the NRR.

All these teams will be looking to finish in the top 2 so that they get one more shot at the final.

So what changes can LSG and GT can make for today's important clash?

Both these sides have played brilliant cricket so far and found the right combinations from the word go. Yes, there have been issues with a few players. For example, Titans struggled with Vijay Shankar's form but now they have got a good option in Sai Sudharsan.

Similarly, LSG were struggling to fina an able No 3 batter with Manish Pandey consistently struggling in that role. Now they have sorted that issue out by making an in-form Deepak bat in that position.

That is why do not expect LSG and GT to make any changes in the playing 11 today until unless they are forced changes due to injury of someone falling sick.

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.