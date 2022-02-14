IPL 2022: Marcus Stoinis reveals life-changing advice he got from MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's finishing skill is famous all over the world. When the former Indian captain was at his oeak, he would single-handedly take his team across the finish line. Whether in international cricket or IPL, he was equally brilliant.

Today, he might not be the best in the business but the finishing lessons he has produced are still relevant and many current cricketers still want to imitate him, learn from him.

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who will play for Lucknow Super Giants from the next IPL season, is one of those cricketers who absolutely adores MSD.

During his conversation with senior cricket journalist Boria Majumdar, Stoinis recalled a meeting with Dhoni and the advice he had got from him.

He said, "Last year, I spoke to multiple different players that bat in that role, whether it's Hardik Pandya, you know, you understand that you've got to see those situations as an opportunity to win the game. I spoke to Dhoni a lot about it after one of our games where he actually beat Delhi [Capitals] nearly singlehandedly in one of the semi-finals. He spoke to me about the routine he goes through. How he sees the game, how he controls his breath, how he manages his emotions. So there's a lot that goes into it...

"He just sort of said to me, 'The way you got to approach it is looking to be there at the end and take responsibility. There are different ways to do it [including] trying to score the runs early and finish the game in the 18th over.' But the risk that he feels [in that method] is that you leave it to someone else if you get out. And he said that you build that relationship with your team and the people batting around you..."

Dhoni is set to play IPL 2022 for which he has already started preparing in his hometown Ranchi. The upcoming season of IPL could be his last, feel many fans.