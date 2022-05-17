हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 MI vs SRH Predicted Playing XI: Will Arjun Tendulkar make his debut? SRH likely to remain unchanged

SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose playoff chances are hanging by a thread, will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 clash on Tuesday. It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five.

SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

But a loss against Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium will surely eliminate them, as there are already seven teams now with 12 or more points.

SRH are unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI.

On the other hand, MI are out of the competition but they can still have fun and become party spoilers for other teams.

MI will take confidence from their five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, whom they bundled out for 97 and probably look to dent SRH's chances.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether or not MI will hand a debut cap to Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar ahead of today's game. 

MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Verma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Nataraja

