IPL 2022: Mitchell Starc to play in IPL again? Australian pacer says THIS

Hobart: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on Wednesday said that he is considering putting his name for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

The IPL mega auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 this year.

Starc has played 27 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the competition, but he has not turned up to play in the IPL for some years now.

"I`ve got two days to get my paperwork in, so that might be something to do today before training. I`ve not put my name down just yet, but I`ve got a couple more days to decide on that. It`s certainly on the table regardless of what the schedule has got coming up," cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

"I haven`t been for six years or so. Obviously, with a heavy weighting towards T20s over the last period of time and the World Cup coming up later this year, that`s one to take into consideration as well. There`s a bit going on with scheduling and what-not to get our heads around, certainly for us multi-format players," he added.

IPL two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital`s Ahmedabad team on Tuesday received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday and both Ahmedabad and Lucknow have also been given a time frame for player signing before the mega auction takes place.

"Yes, a formal clearance has been given to both Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises. Both of them have been given two weeks` time to finalize their draft picks," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had told ANI.

Patel also confirmed that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

"Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said Patel.Earlier on Tuesday, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that TATA will replace VIVO as the main sponsor for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"Yes, TATA will replace Vivo as the title sponsor," he told ANI.