हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni 15 runs away from joining THIS elite list featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

MS Dhoni's CSK will take on LSG in Match 7 of IPL 2022 on Thursday (March 31). 

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni 15 runs away from joining THIS elite list featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Source: Twitter

A glimpse of vintage MS Dhoni was seen during the first IPL 2022 clash between the Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The former skipper had played an unbeaten innings of 50 runs off 38 balls vs KKR. CSK did not get the result they wanted, however, Dhoni returning to form will be a huge confidence booster for the upcoming clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

During the KKR clash, Chennai were in a tight spot when Dhoni walked in as they lost 5 wickets for just 61 runs.

However, the CSK skipper and MSD guided CSK to a reputable total of 131/5. Jadeja and Dhoni formed a 70-run partnership and got their team out of trouble.

When we talk about the greatest finishers, MSD's name is always on top. However, the legendary cricketer can once again write his name in the history books on Thursday vs LSG.

Only 4 Indian batters have crossed the 7,000-run mark in T20 cricket. In Thursday's clash against Lucknow, MS Dhoni could join the elite list of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and teammate Robin Uthappa. The former India skipper is just 15 runs away from joining the list.

Checkout the list of Indian players with most runs in T20 cricket:

Virat Kohli: 10,326 runs

Rohit Sharma: 9,936 runs

Shikhar Dhawan: 8,818 runs

Robin Uthappa: 7,070 runs

MS Dhoni: 6,985 runs

CSK did not get a positive start of the IPL 2022, as they lost against KKR in the opening game. They will now aim to register their 1st win of the season when they meet LSG on Thursday (March 31).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Indian Premier LeagueMS DhoniMS Dhoni 7000 runsChennai Super Kings
Next
Story

LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI: Who will Moeen Ali replace in Chennai Super Kings side?

Must Watch

PT11M18S

Russia Ukraine War Update : People trapped in Mariupol will be evacuated