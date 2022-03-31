IPL 2022: MS Dhoni 15 runs away from joining THIS elite list featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

A glimpse of vintage MS Dhoni was seen during the first IPL 2022 clash between the Chennai Supers Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The former skipper had played an unbeaten innings of 50 runs off 38 balls vs KKR. CSK did not get the result they wanted, however, Dhoni returning to form will be a huge confidence booster for the upcoming clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

During the KKR clash, Chennai were in a tight spot when Dhoni walked in as they lost 5 wickets for just 61 runs.

However, the CSK skipper and MSD guided CSK to a reputable total of 131/5. Jadeja and Dhoni formed a 70-run partnership and got their team out of trouble.

When we talk about the greatest finishers, MSD's name is always on top. However, the legendary cricketer can once again write his name in the history books on Thursday vs LSG.

Only 4 Indian batters have crossed the 7,000-run mark in T20 cricket. In Thursday's clash against Lucknow, MS Dhoni could join the elite list of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and teammate Robin Uthappa. The former India skipper is just 15 runs away from joining the list.

MOST RECOGNISED CRICKETER IN THE WORLD 2022 1. #ViratKohli - 1.2M Voted

2. #ABDevilliers - 1.1M Voted

3. #DavidWarner - 1 M Voted

4. #MSDhoni - 1 M Voted

5. #SachinTendulkar - 990K Voted

6. #FafDuPlessis - 970K Voted

7. #stevesmith - 966K Voted

8. #RohitSharma - 900K Voted — South Digital Media (@SDM_official1) March 30, 2022

Checkout the list of Indian players with most runs in T20 cricket:

Virat Kohli: 10,326 runs

Rohit Sharma: 9,936 runs

Shikhar Dhawan: 8,818 runs

Robin Uthappa: 7,070 runs

MS Dhoni: 6,985 runs

CSK did not get a positive start of the IPL 2022, as they lost against KKR in the opening game. They will now aim to register their 1st win of the season when they meet LSG on Thursday (March 31).