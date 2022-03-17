IPL 2022: MS Dhoni reveals who is No. 1 at home, check his hilarious reply to fan HERE

Former India captain and current skipper of the Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni is the No. 1 player for most of his fans around the world and in India. ‘Thala’ Dhoni is immensely popular in Chennai as well and has already expressed his desire to retire in front of Chennai fans. However, Dhoni and CSK will not get to play any match in Chennai as all matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played in Maharashtra.

Dhoni, though, doesn’t consider himself No. 1 off the field. In an event just days before the start of the new IPL season, Dhoni interacted with CSK fans taking a few ‘personal questions’ from them as well. The video of the interaction was shared by the Instagram account of CSK's official fan group.

Dhoni, who still remains sharp both on and off the field, gave a brilliant response to the fan.

Q: Sir, can I ask a personal question?

Ans: You can always ask. I can decide whether I want to answer or not.

Q: Everybody knows you are the No. 1 in all fields but what about your home? Who’s the No. 1 one there?

Ans: If you look behind, half the people would still be laughing. Everyone knows that in the house, it’s the wife who’s No. 1.

Dhoni has been married to wife Sakshi for over a decade now, the couple tied the knot back in 2010. Sakshi and MS Dhoni have a daughter Ziva together.

On the occasion of Women’s Day 2022 on Tuesday (March 8), Sakshi Dhoni revealed the challenges of being married to cricketing icon ‘Mahi’ or ‘Thala’ to his CSK fans. Drawing comparisons between the life of a cricketer's wife and those of other professions, Sakshi highlighted how much the former has to adapt in order to ensure that their husbands remain stress-free.

“We are proud because they are where they are because they've been chosen out of billions of people and they are the in the game that people love, especially in India,” Sakshi Dhoni said in a video posted by Chennai Super Kings on YouTube.

Dhoni has been seen sweating it out in the nets for CSK since he reached the camp in Surat ahead of the start of IPL 2022.