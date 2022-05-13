Co powered by

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers in India. Even after his retirement from international cricket Dhoni's stocks have never dipped. In the IPL 2022, we have seen Dhoni passing on his wisdom to the young generation of Indian cricket. After the match, MSD loves chatting with youth. Not just that, but Dhoni was also seen having a conversation with legends of the game after the match.

Mumbai Indians' few players and CSK's support staff members got The Legend MS Dhoni's signed Jersey after the today's match. pic.twitter.com/jOkI7TI9l7 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 12, 2022

Last time, after the match between CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni was seen having a conversation with South Africa's Dale Steyn. He even gave Styne an autograph on an SRH jersey. On Thursday, Mumbai Indian's Shane Bond grabbed the opportunity to get a jersey signed by the CSK captain. After MI beat CSK by five wickets on Thursday, Bond asked Dhoni for a favour and the CSK captain obliged.

Dhoni was happy with his bowlers' performances in the match against MI. “Irrespective of how the wicket is, anything below 130 is difficult to defend, but what I asked the bowlers was to show a lot of character and forget about the result. Both the young fast bowlers bowled really well and I feel a game like this really helps them in believing in themselves that irrespective of the conditions, whenever we start we need to have the same kind of attitude and that’s what is needed in the shortest format,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Mukesh and Simarjeet shared the new ball to put Mumbai Indians in a spot of bother, taking three and one wicket respectively, but Tilak Varma batted confidently for his unbeaten 34 to guide the Rohit Sharma-led side to victory.

"It's good to have them (Mukesh and Simarjeet). We have gone through periods where we never really had that extraordinary bench of fast bowlers. Also fast bowlers they take their time to mature, if you are lucky you get somebody who can feature in all formats in six months' time. And that is what IPL is doing and it is an opportunity for a lot of them. A lot of them have become slightly more bold; a bit more courageous now which is very important in a format like this. They want to take the opposition head on and that has been the difference. Yes you will see a few who are not those types, who shy away a bit initially but as they play more games, they get more and more confident and are able to execute their plans better," opined Dhoni.