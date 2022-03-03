IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's CSK can replace injured Deepak Chahar with one of THESE 3 bowlers

Chennai Super Kings have suffered a big blow already as their premier pacer Chahar, whom they bought for a big amount of Rs 14 crore, could miss the upcoming season.

Chahar had sustained a right quadriceps injury while turning out for India in the final T20I against West Indies at Kolkata and was ruled out of the subsequent T20I series against Sri Lanka. The bowling all-rounder has been at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further management and recovery from the injury.

The injury will take several weeks to heal, says a report. That means Chahar will miss majority of the IPL and maybe the whole of it.

CSK are waiting for a final word from NCA after which they will start looking for his replacements.

Here are 3 bowler who can replace Chahar if he is unfit to play

Ishant Sharma

The senior Indian pacer may not be in the best of form currently but in T20s, playing for Delhi Capitals, he has shown his discipline. His strongest point is his hard work and work ethic. He can be MS Dhoni's man when it comes to giving CSK a tight start with the ball.

Personally, Ishant will hugely benefit from this huge uplift and that may even resurrect his red-ball career.

Sandeep Warrier

The Kerala pacer is a good option. He went unsold in the auction, which was a big surprise. When Dav Whatmore was coaching Kerala, he used to praise him a lot, especially for his swing bowler and discipline. Warrier has pace and has a good T20 record as well, with an economy rate of 7.28 from 63 T20s.

Arzan Nagwaswalla

What Arzan brings to the table is variety. He is a left-arm seamer and is among the fastest growing cricketers in the domestic circuit. His left arm angle can play a huge role. He has featured in 20 T20s so far and has scalped 20 wickets at an economy of 6.91.