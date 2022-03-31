हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Mystery girl Kaviya Maran’s fan turns up at Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first game against Rajasthan Royals

Kaviya Maran, the daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanidhi Maran and CEO of the SRH team, has been a regular fixture in most SRH matches over the last few years – both in India as well as the UAE.  

IPL 2022: Mystery girl Kaviya Maran’s fan turns up at Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first game against Rajasthan Royals
SRH CEO Kaviya Maran during the IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals. (Source: Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad started off on a disappointing note, slumping to a 61-run loss in their opening IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA stadium, Pune. Apart from the fans of both SRH and RR in the stadium, one also caught a glimpse of fan of the original ‘mystery girl’, the CEO of Sunrisers Kaviya Maran. 

Kaviya, who is daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanidhi Maran, was cheerful only for a brief while as SRH picked up back-to-back wickets of Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. But the happiness didn’t last long as Sanju Samson & Co. piled on 210 runs after batting first. 

Watch Kaviya Maran cheer the wicket of Jos Buttler here... 

There were also fans of Kaviya Maran if a different part of the MCA Stadium in Pune. The fan was seen carrying a poster reading, ‘Big fan Kaviya Maran’. 

A fan carrying a poster for SRH CEO Kaviya Maran. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Kaviya, the daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanidhi Maran and CEO of the SRH team, has been a regular fixture in most SRH matches over the last few years – both in India as well as the UAE.  

Kaviya is a popular face among IPL fans and she has often been dubbed as ‘national crush’ by her supporters. Just her presence at the stadium is enough to get the internet talking. She was an integral part of the SRH think-tank during the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month as well. 

The SRH, though, who finished at the bottom of the point table in IPL 2021 with just 3 wins in 14 games, have started off disastrously in 2022 as well. They have lost their first game by 61 runs, scoring the least amount of runs in their powerplay overs – just 14 – to equal the record of Rajasthan Royals. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Kaviya MaranSunrisers Hyderabadrajasthan royalsSRH vs RR
Next
Story

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LSG vs CSK IPL Match No. 7 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST March 31

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Zee Top 10: Birbhum violence: PM Modi to meet BJP MPs