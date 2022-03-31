IPL 2022: Mystery girl Kaviya Maran’s fan turns up at Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first game against Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad started off on a disappointing note, slumping to a 61-run loss in their opening IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA stadium, Pune. Apart from the fans of both SRH and RR in the stadium, one also caught a glimpse of fan of the original ‘mystery girl’, the CEO of Sunrisers Kaviya Maran.

Kaviya, who is daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanidhi Maran, was cheerful only for a brief while as SRH picked up back-to-back wickets of Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. But the happiness didn’t last long as Sanju Samson & Co. piled on 210 runs after batting first.

Watch Kaviya Maran cheer the wicket of Jos Buttler here...

There were also fans of Kaviya Maran if a different part of the MCA Stadium in Pune. The fan was seen carrying a poster reading, ‘Big fan Kaviya Maran’.

Kaviya, the daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanidhi Maran and CEO of the SRH team, has been a regular fixture in most SRH matches over the last few years – both in India as well as the UAE.

Kaviya is a popular face among IPL fans and she has often been dubbed as ‘national crush’ by her supporters. Just her presence at the stadium is enough to get the internet talking. She was an integral part of the SRH think-tank during the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month as well.

The SRH, though, who finished at the bottom of the point table in IPL 2021 with just 3 wins in 14 games, have started off disastrously in 2022 as well. They have lost their first game by 61 runs, scoring the least amount of runs in their powerplay overs – just 14 – to equal the record of Rajasthan Royals.