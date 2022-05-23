Team India selectors on Sunday (May22) announced a maiden call for pace sensation Umran Malik and seamer Arshdeep Singh for the 18-member T20 squad for the South Africa series. Among the players who did not make it to the T20 squad for the South Africa series is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter, Nitish Rana, who amassed 361 runs in 14 matches in the IPL 2022.

Following the announcement of the T20 squad, Rana took to Twitter to share an optimistic tweet after the snub. “Things will change soon,” tweeted the left-handed batter and added an India flag.

Rana last played for India against Sri Lanka when the Shikhar Dhawan-led side played three ODIs and as many T20Is against the islanders. In the series against South Africa, KL Rahul will captain the team and have players like Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as well as Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya, who are making a return to the Indian team after a long period. While top names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be missing.

Rana’s last appearance for India was in Sri Lanka when the Shikhar Dhawan-led side played three ODIs and as many T20Is against the islanders. The Delhi player, however, gathered three single-digit scores in the three games he played.

Rana, who made his ODI debut in the last game of the series, scored just 7. In the second and third T20 International, the KKR man perished for 9 and 6 respectively.

The 28-year-old had shared a note, saying the tour didn't go as per the plan and assuring a strong comeback from the setback. “Our social media isn’t just to post out victories but also our failures. This tour didn’t go the way I planned or expected it to go but I have learned so much in my last 3 games. Since the time I have held the bat in my hands, I’ve always believed in hard work over luck and this won’t stop me.”

(with ANI inputs)