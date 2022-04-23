हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Play-offs and final venue announced: THESE cities to host matches

The IPL 2022 play-offs and final venues was announced on Saturday (April 23). 

IPL 2022 Play-offs and final venue announced: THESE cities to host matches
Source: Twitter

The IPL 2022 play-offs and final venues was announced on Saturday (April 23). 

The first play-off and eliminator in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively will be held to full capacity.

The matches will take place with 100 percent crowd attendance. 

BCCI also confirmed the news of Women's Challenger series which will take place in May in Lucknow.

"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly told mediapersons.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," he added.

With PTI inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022CricketBCCI
Next
Story

Sachin Tendulkar pens down emotional note for father on World Book Day

Must Watch

PT5M55S

Hanuman Chalisa Politics: Sanjay Raut's allegation on Navneet Rana