IPL 2022 Play-offs and final venue announced: THESE cities to host matches

The IPL 2022 play-offs and final venues was announced on Saturday (April 23).

The first play-off and eliminator in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively will be held to full capacity.

The matches will take place with 100 percent crowd attendance.

BCCI also confirmed the news of Women's Challenger series which will take place in May in Lucknow.

"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly told mediapersons.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," he added.

With PTI inputs