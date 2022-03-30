IPL 2022: Pornstar Kendra Lust congratulates Mohammed Shami for his top performance vs LSG, fans say 'lagta hai apke pyar me gir gayi'

Mohammed Shami produced a top display when his new team Gujarat Titans locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their opening clash of the IPL 2022 on Monday (March 28).

Shami contributed in GT's win as he troubled Lucknow batters with his outstanding line and length and bagged big wickets of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey.

As expected, Shami received plenty of praise from all quarters for his stunning performance. However, the pacer was in for a surprise as he received a congratulatory tweet from American pornstar Kendra Lust as well.

"Absolutely wonderful performance by @mdshami11," she wrote on Twitter.

Interestingly, Lust's tweet for Shami grabbed eyeballs all over social media and netizens came up with hilarious memes and jokes. Check some of the reactions here:

Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans rode on brilliant pace bowling by Shami as they started their campaign in IPL 2022 on a winning note, beating Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in a clash between two debutants whose fate was decided in the first five overs.

Bowling brilliantly and in the channel, Shami sent back Lucknow skipper and his India teammate KL Rahul for a golden duck and then claimed two more wickets in quick succession for figures of 3-0-10-3 in his first spell.

He broke the backbone of Lucknow Super Giants` batting as they were reduced to 29/4 in the fifth over with fellow pacer Varun Aaron chipping in with the wicket of West Indies batter Evin Lewis (10).

LSG eventually managed to set a 159-run target for Hardik Pandya-led GT, who chased down the target with five wickets in hand.