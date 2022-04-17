Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was ruled out the IPL Match no. 28 on Sunday (April17) due to a toe injury he suffered during net practice.

PBKS are set to face Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad but will have to play the match without their skipper Mayank Agarwal. However, senior player Shikhar Dhawan replaced him as captain for the clash against SRH.

Prabhsimran Singh has replaced him in the PBKS playing 11.

(More to follow)