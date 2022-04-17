हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal ruled out of Sunrisers Hyderabad clash due to THIS reason

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was ruled out the IPL Match no. 28 on Sunday (April17) due to a toe injury he suffered during net practice.

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal ruled out of Sunrisers Hyderabad clash due to THIS reason
Source: Twitter

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was ruled out the IPL Match no. 28 on Sunday (April17) due to a toe injury he suffered during net practice.

PBKS are set to face Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad but will have to play the match without their skipper Mayank Agarwal. However, senior player Shikhar Dhawan replaced him as captain for the clash against SRH.

Prabhsimran Singh has replaced him in the PBKS playing 11.

(More to follow)

Tags:
IPL 2022IPL Punjab KingsSunrisers HyderabadMayank Agarwal
