Brad Hogg REVEALS why MS Dhoni replaced Ravindra Jadeja as CSK captain

Speculations are growing on why MS Dhoni returned as captain of Chennai Super Kings merely a month after he had relinquished captaincy.

A report earlier stated that MS Dhoni takes all decisions at Super Kings camp and even boss N Srinivasan does not interfere in the decision making when it comes to cricket.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has also presented his views on the whole matter. On his YouTube channel, he said that Jadeja was clearly not able to handle the decision-making pressure and that is why Dhoni had to step in again.

"CSK and Jadeja felt that the transition was going to smoothly where Jadeja was going to take the help of MS Dhoni. But when it came time for Dhoni to take the leash off and leave Jadeja to his own, the pressure started to mount. Decision making started to go astray and he couldn't help his bowlers out. Couldn't set the right field in those pressure situation,” Hogg said.

He further said that Jadeja is not the right candidate for the captaincy job and that he is a better player without the added pressure of leadership.

"We've learnt now that Jadeja is not right for the role but he is a leader in his own right. When he's relaxed, he's playing well, he provides that energy. He provides a team spirit. Sometimes you lead in different ways. So MS Dhoni had to take over the role."

MS Dhoni-led Chennai will be hoping to maintain their winning run in IPL 2022. They won their last game vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and would be looking forward to beating RCB on May 4.