IPL 2022: RCB reveal new jersey ahead of clash against SRH - Watch

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will don the green jersey in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday as part of their ‘Go Green” Initiative. The franchise will follow its tradition of wearing the green jersey instead of its regular kit in an effort to spread awareness about environmental protection.

The ‘Go Green’ campaign, launched in 2011, showcases RCB’s commitment towards a greener, sustainable planet. RCB is one of those few global sports franchises which is carbon neutral.

In a RCB Bold Diaries video shared by RCB on social media, Virat Kohli said, "The ‘Go Green’ sustainability initiative has been a huge part of our RCB culture since 2011. Over the years we have seen RCB sport the green jersey in the day game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to create awareness around a greener and more sustainable planet Earth. Continuing the go green cause that we truly believe in RCB will be wearing the green match kits on 8th of May when we take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.”

Speaking about the initiative, Faf du Plessis, Captain, RCB said, " This Sunday we take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, we will be dressed in our green jersey in an effort to spread awareness about saving the planet."

Continuing the #GoGreen sustainability initiative that we started in 2011, #RCB players would be wearing Green Match Kits when they step onto the field this Sunday against SRH at 3:30 PM IST.

Glenn Maxwell also urged citizens to contribute to this ‘Go Green’ initiative, "Let us all continue to try and play a small part in building towards a great future for environment friendly measures that can help make this world a much better place to live in for the coming generations."

“Let us remember to turn off lights, fans, ACs, and other electronic appliances when not in use." Dinesh Karthik added.

