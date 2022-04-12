Royal Challengers Bangalore players were seen wearing black bands on the field at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai during their match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday (April 12).

As per the commentators, RCB players wore the bands to show solidarity towards their teammate, Harshal Patel, whose sister passed away earlier this week. The pacer left the tournament bio-bubble to be with his family in such difficult times.

Sources in RCB said Harshal exited the bubble on Sunday after the game against Mumbai Indians.

It is not yet clear for how long Harshal will remain unavailable for the RCB team.

It is a big blow to RCB as Harshal Patel was IPL's leading wicket-taker in the 2021 season and took 32 wickets. He also excelled in their previous match against Mumbai Indians and took two wickets for 23 runs.

Talking about the match, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against CSK.

For RCB, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood and India youngster Suyash Prabhudessai made their place in the Playing XI.

On the other hand, CSK remain unchanged.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.