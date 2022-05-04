Wednesday (May 4) will witness the ‘Southern derby’ once again as defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match No 49 of the IPL 2022 in Pune. The clash will be a special one as former friends – MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis – will turn opposing captains for this encounter.

Dhoni has recently taken charge of CSK, replacing Ravindra Jadeja at the helm, midway through the season. The former India captain had passed on the captaincy mantle to the all-rounder after leading his side to the title in IPL 2021.

Former CSK opener and now RCB captain Faf Du Plessis has revealed that he was surprised to see Dhoni being re-appointed. “I’m surprised that the captaincy change happened midseason, but I was also surprised at the way it happened the way before the season. So, it is like two surprises canceling each other out. Obviously, there’s no secret that when MS is there and he is the captain, he does get the best out of the players, and that has been a big part of CSK’s success,” Du Plessis said while speaking on RCB’s Bold Diaries.

Du Plessis also spoke of RCB losing three matches on the trot. “Out of the last three games, two games we were not at the best of our ability, and the last game I think we played some really good cricket, but we were up against a team that seized the small moments. Usually, such moments generally falls to the team in good form,” he said.

“Real small margins in the previous game. That's the crucial thing about T20 cricket when you have momentum, keep it and when you start losing, it is about how quickly can you get it back,” he concluded.