Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is on thin ice and could possibly face a one-match ban in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) if his side fails to maintain the required over rate.

Rohit was slapped with a fine of Rs 24 lakh, while the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower, after the IPL encounter between MI and Punjab Kings as his side failed to finish the 20 overs in the required time limit on Wednesday (April 13). Earlier, the 'Hitman' was penalised Rs 12 lakh for the same offence after the clash against Delhi Capitals.

If Mumbai repeat the offence for the third time Rohit will be fined Rs 30 lakh and would also be handed a one-match suspension as per the official rules laid by IPL.

The official rules on minimum over rate requirements states: "The third and each subsequent offence in a Season as Captain of the bowling Team, the Captain will be fined Rs. 30 lakh and banned from playing in the Team’s next League Match."

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.

It was the fifth-successive loss for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians as they remain the only winless side in the ongoing IPL 2022 season and are lying at the bottom of the points table.