हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma makes BIG statement after MI beat RR to register their first win of tournament

Mumbai Indians recorded their first win of the IPL 2022 beating Rajasthan Royals by five wickets as they put up their best show of the current edition on a Saturday night.

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma makes BIG statement after MI beat RR to register their first win of tournament
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Source: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma would any day take a Mumbai Indians victory as a birthday present and more so when the team finally performed to its potential after eight straight defeats.

MI recorded their first win of the IPL 2022 beating Rajasthan Royals by five wickets as they put up their best show of the current edition on a Saturday night.

''I'd definitely take it,'' Rohit said when asked if he ever thought this could be his birthday present.

''That's how we play, real potential came out today, with the ball especially. They kept applying the pressure. If you keep taking wickets, it's going to be difficult for them, we did that perfectly today,'' Rohit said, heaping praise on his bowling unit.

He didn't feel that team combination was the reason for the debacle which this season has been so far.

''This is the team we played in the first couple of games except few bowling changes. When you have a season like that, you are not sure of your combination. You want to try out so many things.''

Rohit admitted that conditions in Navi Mumbai are a bit different.

''The conditions are different. The ball tends to grip here, the pitches are flat in the other venues. We try and field the best combination, it hasn't worked for eight games.''

It has been a season of near-misses, feels MI skipper.

''But one thing I can say is, we were not blown away by the opposition, we came really close. Had we won those games, things would have been slightly different,'' said Rohit.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Rohit SharmaMumbai Indiansrajasthan royals
Next
Story

Can MI still qualify for playoffs after IPL 2022's first win over Rajasthan Royals?

Must Watch

PT59M54S

Taal Thok Ke: Thackeray vs Thackeray on Hindutva in Maharashtra