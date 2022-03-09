IPL 2022 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad Time Table, match timings, date, venues and SRH full squad here

Sunrisers Hyderabad is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group and was founded in 2012 after the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers were terminated by the IPL governing council.

The team made their first IPL appearance in 2013, where they reached the playoffs, eventually finishing in fourth place. The Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in the 2016 season, defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in the final.

However, SRH have not been able to look convincing in their last few seasons. They finished last in the IPL 2021 and the franchise even had to change their skipper in the middle of the tournament as they replaced David Warner with Kane Williamson.

Notably, SRH spent Rs 89.90 crore out of their purse of Rs 90 crore at the IPL 2022 auction and draft to build a squad of 23 players. The franchise retained three players and bought 20 players at the auction. SRH’s squad includes 8 overseas players.

SRH squad for IPL 2022: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full IPL 2022 Schedule here:

Match 1, March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 9: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 15: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 17: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 27: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, May 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST