Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th match of the IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune on Sunday. CSK's team mangement sacked Ravindra Jadeja after a poor show in the league and handed the captaincy back to MS Dhoni.

Chennai are placed 9th in the points table with just two wins in eight games. Dhoni has six games in hand to turn things around for his side. In order to qualify they will have to win all six on the trot with good NRR. But, first things first, what will be MS's first move? Dhoni is likely to bring back out of form Moeen Ali to the playing XI.

In the five matches that Moeen has played in IPL 2022, he has managed to score only 87 runs with a below-par average of 17 and strike rate of 124.29. Moeen is yet to take a wicket this season, another prime reason why he was dropped. However, his replacement Mitchell Santner is also not in good touch scoring 20 runs in three games with just two wickets to his name. Dhoni is known for backing his player and it will not be a surprise if he decides to back Ali for the rest of the season.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into this game with a defeat against Gujarat Titans. Their five-match winning streak were broken in the last game. They are highly reliable on their fast bowling unit leaving the bulk of work to do for off-spinner Washington Sundar. Kane Williamson could decide in favour of bringing Shreyas Gopal, who can tonk the ball in death overs and balls leg-spin.

SRH vs CSK Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shreyas Gopal, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary