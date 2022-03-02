हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Suresh Raina to play for Gujarat Titans? Fans anticipate ex-CSK star replacing Jason Roy

The moment Jason Roy announced that he is opting out of the IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans started trending with Raina’s hashtag on Twitter as fans believe that the southpaw is the perfect replacement for Roy.

IPL 2022: Suresh Raina to play for Gujarat Titans? Fans anticipate ex-CSK star replacing Jason Roy
File image (Source: Twitter)

Former Team India all-rounder and Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina, who went unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction, started trending on Twitter after Jason Roy pulled out of this year’s IPL due to bio-bubble issues.

On Monday, newcomers Gujarat Titans were dealt a huge blow just weeks ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with England opener Jason Roy deciding to pull out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Notably, Roy, who was bought for Rs 2 crore at the mega auction, was the only specialist opener picked by the Titans apart from Shubman Gill.

Interestingly, the moment Roy announced that he is opting out of the mega event, Gujarat Titans started trending with Raina’s hashtag on Twitter as fans believe that the southpaw is the perfect replacement for Roy.

Here are some of the reactions:

It was a moment of shock for CSK fans too when Raina, who is known as ‘Mr IPL’, went unsold in the IPL 2022 auctions after not being retained by CSK. He was the backbone for the MS Dhoni-led team during his prime. The southpaw has amassed 5,528 runs from 205 matches.

However, fans are once again hopeful that they will see Raina, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, playing in the tournament for Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, Raina had captained the now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL) franchise in the cash-rich league.

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya (c) (Rs. 15 crores), Rashid Khan (Rs. 15 crores) and Shubman Gill (Rs. 7 crores), Mohammed Shami (Rs. 6.25 crores), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 10 crores), Abhinav Sadarangani (Rs. 2.6 crores), Rahul Tewatia (Rs. 9 crores), Noor Ahmed (Rs. 30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (Rs. 3 crores), Yash Dayal (Rs 3.20 crore), David Miller (Rs 3 crore), Matthew Wade (Rs 2.40 crore), Alzarri Joseph (Rs 2.40 crore), Wriddhiman Saha (Rs 1.90 crore), Jayant Yadav (Rs 1.70 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.40 crore), Dominic Drakes (Rs 1.10 crore), Gurkeerat Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Varun Aaron (Rs 50 lakh), Noor Ahmad (Rs 30 lakh), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 20 lakh), B Sai Sudharsan (Rs 20 lakh), Pradeep Sangwan (Rs 20 lakh).

