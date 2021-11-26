IPL 2022: Test debutant Shreyas Iyer back in mega auction pool, ex-Delhi Capitals skipper maybe still eyeing captaincy

Shreyas Iyer made a very impressive Test debut in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday (November 25) and will be eyeing a century on debut when play resumes on the second day. However, on the same day, reports claimed that the Delhi Capitals had decided not to retain Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to ESPNcricinfo website, 2020 IPL runners-up DC were in talks with Iyer to retain him but the Mumbai batter opted to go into the auction pool as well. DC, who reached the Playoffs in IPL 2021, have now decided to retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel.

Iyer was, in fact, the first captain of the Delhi franchise who managed to lead them into the IPL final. The former DC skipper notched up 519 runs in 17 games in 2020 to lead his team into the title clash, where they lost to Mumbai Indians.

But franchises like Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and even Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking for a captain for IPL 2022 and Iyer should not be short of options for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, from hospital bed to Test debut, it’s been a roller-coaster ride for Iyer. Cricketers getting injured are not a new thing, but recovering from injury and getting a Test cap is a good achievement for anyone.

Iyer posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, in which he shared visuals of his treatment. And then he showed pictures of a photoshoot in Test jersey.

After dislocating his shoulder in an ODI against England in Pune on March 23, Iyer had to stay away from the field for a long time. He had to undergo surgery in the UK and was also ruled out of appearing for Lancashire in the Royal London Cup.

He did not play in the first part of IPL held in India in early 2021. From him, Rishabh Pant took over the command of Delhi Capitals. Iyer went for the rehabilitation and came back for the second part of the IPL. After the IPL, Shreyas was picked for the Team India T20I squad but could not become a part of the T20 World Cup team.

Iyer became India’s 303rd Test cricketer as he got the Test cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the first Test against New Zealand at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday.

A Test cap that has come after 4592 first-class runs in 54 matches at an average of 52.18. Iyer made his ODI debut back in 2017, played 54 limited-overs matches. He scored 1393 runs at an average of 42.7 in ODIs and 27.6 in T20Is. Seeing his ability to score runs freely, it was believed that sooner or later he will be included in the Test squad.

(with IANS inputs)