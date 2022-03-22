IPL 2022: THIS Afghanistan spinner is Royal Challengers Bangalore's new net bowler

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed uncapped Afghanistan spinner Izharulhaq Naveed as net bowler for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The leg-spinner announced the news by posting a selfie with the RCB jersey on his Instagram. Izharulhaq was also a part of the Under-19 Afghanistan squad which competed in the Under-19 World Cup 2022.

The 18-year-old came into the limelight with his impressive performance in the World Cup. He took 4 wickets in 6 matches with an excellent economy rate of 3.63. The young spinner has now got a chance to improve his skills in the RCB camp. Bowling to world-class players like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell will surely help the youngster for his future.

Look who is here to join RCB as a support player. U19 Player IzharulHaq Naveed. pic.twitter.com/3VHZ9O8uRU — CricDomestic (@_CricDomestic) March 21, 2022

Also, if the Izharulhaq catches the right eyes with his performance, he can surely get a IPL contract in the future years. Given the reputation of Afghanistan, they have always produced world-class spinners. The likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have already made a mark in the shorter format of the game and IPL, Izharulhaq can surely make a name for himself if he follows his seniors footsteps.

In IPL 2022 mega auction, RCB bought the services of Faf du Plessis was for Rs 7 crore. The South African has the opportunity to be the first captain to win an IPL trophy for RCB as they have made it to the finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions but have failed every time.

With the change in leadership, all RCB fans are waiting for a change of fortunes. The South African has scored 2935 runs in the IPL during his time with Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants.

RCB Squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul