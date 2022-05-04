हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: THIS Indian pacer joins SRH as replacement for Saurabh Dubey

Sushant Mishra is a young 21-year-old pacer from Ranchi who was a member of the Indian team in the 2020 Men's U19 World Cup in South Africa.

IPL 2022: THIS Indian pacer joins SRH as replacement for Saurabh Dubey
File image (Source: Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday have signed Jharkhand left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra as a replacement for medium-pacer Saurabh Dubey for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The official release from IPL stated that Dubey has a back injury and subsequently, has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Mishra is a young 21-year-old pacer from Ranchi who was a member of the Indian team in the 2020 Men's U19 World Cup in South Africa. In five appearances at the tournament, Mishra picked seven wickets at an average of 19.85 and an economy rate of 4.45, with best figures of 3/28.

While representing Jharkhand in domestic cricket, Mishra has played four first-class matches and picked 13 wickets, with his best figures of 5/27 coming in 2021/22 Ranji Trophy against Chhattisgarh in Guwahati.

He has also featured in two List A matches and has taken one wicket. Mishra was also a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a net bowler in 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons. He will join Hyderabad at the price of Rs. 20 Lakh.

Hyderabad are currently at fourth place in points table with ten points from nine matches. After losing their first two games, they won five matches on the bounce before losing two games, again. The Kane Williamson-led side will face Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

