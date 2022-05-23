Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik created history as he won the 'fastest delivery of the match' award for the 14th consecutive time on Sunday (May 22). The pacer achieved this feat after clocking 153.5 kmph in the last league stage match of IPL 2022, between SRH and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Notably, Umran Malik won the 'Fastest Delivery of the Match' award in each of SRH's 14 matches in IPL 2022. The 22-year-old won a total cash prize of ₹14 lakh (Rs 1 lakh per match). His fastest delivery in the tournament had come against Delhi Capitals, when he clocked 157 kmph.

Umran ended his IPL 2022 campaign on a high note, having taken a total of 22 wickets in 14 matches, at an average of 20.18. Here's the list of Umran's fastest delivery in each of SRH's matches:

Apart from this, Umran also got his maiden Team India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa in June 2022.

Interestingly, Umran will be the second cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play for India after Parvez Rasool. While Rasool hailed from the valley, Umran is a Jammu lad, coached by Randhir Singh Manhas and mentored by senior state team pacer Ram Dayal, who also gave him his first spikes.

Meanwhile, Umran Malik's father Abdul Rashid was an emotional man when the media reached out to him for a byte after his son got selected in India squad for South Africa T20s.

"People were just coming in hoards to congratulate me. I am now going home and would join the celebrations. Just saw the news on internet. What could be a bigger achievement than to wear the national colours," Rashid told PTI over phone as he was rushing to his Gujjar Nagar residence in Jammu.