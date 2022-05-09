A clinical all-around performance helped Chennai Super Kings thrash Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in the 55th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium on Sunday.

An excellent half-century from Devon Conway (87 off 49) powered Chennai Super Kings to 208-6 against Delhi Capitals in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first.

Apart from Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) also made vital contributions with the bat for CSK. Lower down the order, M.S Dhoni (21 off 8) and Moeen Ali (9 off 4) gave the finishing touches to Chennai's innings.

Anrich Nortje (3/42), Khaleel Ahmed (2/28), and Mitchell Marsh (1/34) were the wicket-takers for Delhi.

In reply, the likes of David Warner (19 off 12), Mitchell Marsh (25 off 20), and Rishabh Pant 21 off 11) got quick-fire starts but they couldn't play big innings for Delhi. In the end, Delhi were bowled out for 117 in 17.4 overs, losing by a huge margin of 91 runs.

With the win, CSK moved to the eighth spot in the IPL 2022 points table.

Orange Cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis jumped to the third spot in the Orange Cap race after scoring an unbeaten 73 against SRH on Sunday. RR's Jos Buttler is way ahead of everyone with 618 runs to his name, followed by LSG's KL Rahul, Du Plessis, PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan, and DC's David Warner.

Purple Cap

RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga jumped to the second spot in the Purple Cap tally after picking a fifer against SRH. He now has 21 wickets to his name. RR's Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the tally with 22 wickets in his kitty. PBKS' Kagiso Rabad, DC's Kuldeep Yadav, SRH's T Natarajan are next on the list.