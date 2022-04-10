हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: RCB climb to third spot, MI remain in seventh position

Royal Challengers Bangalore's third win of IPL 2022, while Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match this season.

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: RCB climb to third spot, MI remain in seventh position
File image (Source: Twitter)

A sublime 66 off 47 balls by wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat combined with a superb show by bowlers set up Royal Challengers Bangalore's third win of IPL 2022 with a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

After Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep ensured that Mumbai could manage only 151/6 after being asked to bat, Rawat played a fine innings for his maiden IPL fifty with Virat Kohli making 48 off 36 balls as Bangalore registered a comfortable win with seven balls to spare in their chase of 152.

It also meant that Mumbai's wait for a win continued as they crashed to their fourth loss on the bounce in this tournament despite a sparking, unbeaten 68 by Suryakumar Yadav rescuing them from 79/6 to a respectable 151/6, which wasn't sufficient to end a winless streak.

IPL 2022 Points Table After RCB vs MI match:

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (205 runs)

The Rajasthan Royals opener remains at the top of the top run-scorers list. After he scored brilliant century off 68 balls against Mumbai Indians last weekend, Buttler followed it up with a superb 70 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match on Tuesday (April 5) but it wasn’t enough to secure a win for the Royals.

Meanwhile, GT opener Shubman Gill has climbed to second place after scoring 96 against PBKS on Friday night. Gill has 180 while Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone, who has so far scored 162 runs in the tournament, is third on the list.
 

Purple Cap – Umesh Yadav (9 wickets)

Veteran India and now Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Umesh Yadav extended his lead at the top of the Purple Cap leaders, claiming 1/25 in four overs against Mumbai Indians in his last match. Yadav dismissed MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the last match and now had 9 wickets in 4 matches. Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is next on the list with 7 wickets in 3 matches while PBKS spinner Rahul Chahar is in the third spot with 7 wickets in 4 matches.

Check all updates on IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap here.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
IPL 2022RCBMIIPL 2022 Points Table
