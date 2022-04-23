Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Virat Kohli suffered in the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers on April 23 (Saturday). They lost the game to SRH by 9 wickets.

While Kohli got out on a golden duck for second consecutive time, RCB were bowled out for 68. This performance from the batting unit brought back memories of 49.

In the 29th match of IPL 2017, RCB got bowled out for 49 by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers.

After a superlative bowling performance, #SRH will be back for their run-chase Join us for all the action in a bit and follow the game here: https://t.co/f9ENkwNWAn#TATAIPL | #RCBvSRH | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/BPAQf5ZdLr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2022

The date was April 23.

Cut to April 23, 2022, RCB saw another low score as they were bowled out for 68 in Match 36 of IPL 2022 vs SRH.

This was the sixth lowest total in the history of IPL.

The curse of the date, which is April 23, is not leaving them it seems.

However, one must also not forget that the then RCB opener Chris Gayle had smashed 175 not-out on the same date.

Kohli's wretched luck

The Sunrisers pace attack led by Marco Jansen (3/25 in 4 overs) and ably supported by Umran Malik (1/19 in 4 overs) and T Natarajan (3/10 in 3 overs) left the star-studded RCB line-up rattled with pace, swing and seam.

Kohli's dismissal would certainly deflate his legion of fans as his problems outside the off-stump seems to have resurfaced.

Jansen did pose problems for Kohli during the South Africa Test series few months back and again bowled the ideal Test match length, full and getting the ball to either shape in or hold its line.

In the last match against Lucknow, it was the backward point that was in operation and Kohli's propensity to jab at deliveries on off-stump channel with hard hands caused his undoing with Aiden Markram snapping it in second slip.

With PTI inputs