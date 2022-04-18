हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav wish LSG skipper KL Rahul happy birthday

Several cricketing names wish LSG captain KL Rahul a happy birthday as he turned 30 on Monday (April 18).

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav wish LSG skipper KL Rahul happy birthday
Source: Twitter

Indian batter and Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul turned 30 on Monday (April 18). On his birthday, Rahul was showered with birthday wishes by several big names from the cricket world. One of Rahul's well-wishers was former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli wished the LSG skipper through an Instagram story in which he shared a picture of himself with Rahul.

Another India teammate and current Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav also shared a picture with KL Rahul to wish the "kindest" a very happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to one of the kindest,@klrahul11. Wish you all the success and happiness, brother Looking forward to many more partnerships with you," Suryakumar Yadav tweeted.

Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara wished KL Rahul a "swashbuckling" year on his 30th birthday. "Wish you a very happy birthday, @klrahul11! Have a year as swashbuckling as your game," Pujara tweeted.

Extending his gratitude towards fans and his buddies, KL Rahul shared a picture of him on the KOO app as he celebrated his birthday on Monday.

KL Rahul has been in some astonishing form. Recently the right-handed batter smoked an unbeaten century against Mumbai Indians in his 100th appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

KL Rahul is now gearing for the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which is slated for Tuesday. LSG are on the second spot and will look to gain the top position with a win on Tuesday.

With IANS inputs

