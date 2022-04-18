Indian batter and Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul turned 30 on Monday (April 18). On his birthday, Rahul was showered with birthday wishes by several big names from the cricket world. One of Rahul's well-wishers was former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli wished the LSG skipper through an Instagram story in which he shared a picture of himself with Rahul.

Another India teammate and current Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav also shared a picture with KL Rahul to wish the "kindest" a very happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to one of the kindest,@klrahul11. Wish you all the success and happiness, brother Looking forward to many more partnerships with you," Suryakumar Yadav tweeted.

Happy Birthday to one of the kindest, @klrahul11

Wish you all the success and happiness, brother

Looking forward to many more partnerships with you pic.twitter.com/jri4ZAyQXW — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 18, 2022

Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara wished KL Rahul a "swashbuckling" year on his 30th birthday. "Wish you a very happy birthday, @klrahul11! Have a year as swashbuckling as your game," Pujara tweeted.

Wish you a very happy birthday, @klrahul11! Have a year as swashbuckling as your game pic.twitter.com/N9FfrRIGkX — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 18, 2022

Extending his gratitude towards fans and his buddies, KL Rahul shared a picture of him on the KOO app as he celebrated his birthday on Monday.

KL Rahul has been in some astonishing form. Recently the right-handed batter smoked an unbeaten century against Mumbai Indians in his 100th appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

KL Rahul is now gearing for the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which is slated for Tuesday. LSG are on the second spot and will look to gain the top position with a win on Tuesday.

With IANS inputs